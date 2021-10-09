Viewers Choice Awards
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Tascosa tops Amarillo High in District rivalry

Tascosa tops Amarillo High 34-22 in our week 7 Game of the Week.
Tascosa tops Amarillo High 34-22 in our week 7 Game of the Week.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In week seven of The WRAP UP, Tascosa topped Amarillo High 34-22 in their 65th meeting in program history, improving their District 2-5A record to (2-0). Check out more highlights and scores from The WRAP UP.

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A Scores

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A Scores

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 2A Scores

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores

THE WARP UP WEEK 7: Pick Em, Hit of the Week and Play of the Week

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

