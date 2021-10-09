THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Tascosa tops Amarillo High in District rivalry
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In week seven of The WRAP UP, Tascosa topped Amarillo High 34-22 in their 65th meeting in program history, improving their District 2-5A record to (2-0). Check out more highlights and scores from The WRAP UP.
