Cool down en route!

After seeing record breaking heat in Amarillo today, the good news is it looks like temperatures are dropping in a big way going into Sunday! Starting in the morning hours, winds will start to shift out of the north, bringing breezy conditions, but significantly cooler weather, as highs could be down in the 60s for our highs! Better yet, rain chances will be possible for a lot of the day, but our best chances start in the afternoon and last until the evening hours. Expect cloudy skies once the front does arrive.