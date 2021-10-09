Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Cool down en route!

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After seeing record breaking heat in Amarillo today, the good news is it looks like temperatures are dropping in a big way going into Sunday! Starting in the morning hours, winds will start to shift out of the north, bringing breezy conditions, but significantly cooler weather, as highs could be down in the 60s for our highs! Better yet, rain chances will be possible for a lot of the day, but our best chances start in the afternoon and last until the evening hours. Expect cloudy skies once the front does arrive.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Westbound I-40 traffic diverted at Coulter due to crash
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
The Amarillo police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Carlos...
Amarillo police continues investigation on deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Still hot, but cooler weather is coming!
Today's forecast
Friday’s Forecast: Hot, breezy, and mostly sunny
Shelden Web Graphic
Warming up, for now
Forecasted high's
Big warm up starts today