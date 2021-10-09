Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old female.

Kenzie Barton was last seen on September 30th in the 6000 block of south Georgia Street.

She was dropped off at school and left on her own accord.

Kenzie is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. She had blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.