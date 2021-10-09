Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police ask for help in search for missing teen

(Amarillo Police Dept.)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old female.

Kenzie Barton was last seen on September 30th in the 6000 block of south Georgia Street.

She was dropped off at school and left on her own accord.

Kenzie is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. She had blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Westbound I-40 traffic diverted at Coulter due to crash
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
The Amarillo police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Carlos...
Amarillo police continues investigation on deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave

Latest News

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods
SPORTS
VIDEO: Amarillo police continues investigation on deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
As of October 1, there has been an increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
SNAP increases benefit costs for those nation-wide