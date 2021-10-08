TSA PreCheck enrollment center to be at Rick Husband International Airport next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking to enroll in TSA PreCheck, a temporary enrollment center will be at the Rick Husband International Airport next week.

The enrollment center will be at the airport from Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 15.

Various enrollment times will be available during the week from 9:00 a.m. until Noon and then again from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience.

For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

To start the enrollment process, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.