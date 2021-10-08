Tickets available for The HeArt of CASA gallery event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for The HeArt of CASA gallery event happening on October 15.

The event will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the WTAMU Harrington Academic Hall located at 720 South Tyler Street in Amarillo.

The gallery event will feature work from graphic design students who have created their own interpretations of art from abused and neglected children in foster care.

At the event, you can enjoy music, hor d’oeuvres, wine and craft beer.

A tour of the Amarillo CASA suite and the original children’s artwork will be on display across the street in the Eagle Center.

Tickets are available online here.

Thank you to one of our sponsors for the HeArt of CASA, Wolflin Mortgage Company! Don't forget to get your tickets now... Posted by Amarillo Area CASA, INC on Friday, October 8, 2021

