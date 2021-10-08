Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Tickets available for The HeArt of CASA gallery event

Tickets are available for The HeArt of CASA gallery event happening on October 15.
Tickets are available for The HeArt of CASA gallery event happening on October 15.(Amarillo Area CASA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for The HeArt of CASA gallery event happening on October 15.

The event will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the WTAMU Harrington Academic Hall located at 720 South Tyler Street in Amarillo.

The gallery event will feature work from graphic design students who have created their own interpretations of art from abused and neglected children in foster care.

At the event, you can enjoy music, hor d’oeuvres, wine and craft beer.

A tour of the Amarillo CASA suite and the original children’s artwork will be on display across the street in the Eagle Center.

Tickets are available online here.

Thank you to one of our sponsors for the HeArt of CASA, Wolflin Mortgage Company! Don't forget to get your tickets now...

Posted by Amarillo Area CASA, INC on Friday, October 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
Vincent Chavez Jr.
Man arrested, accused of having meth, cocaine and fentanyl in Amarillo home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex
Anthony Thompson
Man wanted in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender
The jury has vindicated the former Sheriff Joel Richardson of any wrongdoings in the...
Former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has been acquitted

Latest News

City of Clovis, NM
City of Clovis to host annual Trek for Trash Clean-Up
If you’re looking to enroll in TSA PreCheck, a temporary enrollment center will be at the Rick...
TSA PreCheck enrollment center to be at Rick Husband International Airport next week
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Panhandle Community services
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how an organization helps low-income communities to be prepared for winter