Still hot, but cooler weather is coming!

After consistent highs in the 90s, it looks like we’ll keep this trend going for at least the first part of the weekend. Looking ahead to Saturday, after dropping to just 60 degrees tonight, we’ll see highs reach close to records, with a high of 94 degrees with windy conditions out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, which is prompting fire danger concerns, especially in the northwest, where it will be driest and windiest. However, for Sunday, it’s still looking good that we’ll see a cold front that, while windy, will drop us into the 70s, and bring promising rain chances to a majority of the area.