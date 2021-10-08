Viewers Choice Awards
South Carolina homicide suspect arrested in New Mexico after multi-agency manhunt

45-year-old David Banacek Tracy, arrested after multi-agency manhunt in New Mexico (Source: New Mexico State Police)(New Mexico State Police)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A South Carolina homicide suspect was arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement search in New Mexico.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, the New Mexico State Police was contacted by South Carolina law enforcement who requested help in located a homicide suspect.

The South Carolina law enforcement had reason to believe that 45-year-old David Banacek Tracy was traveling on I-40 and had passed Amarillo two hours prior.

Law enforcement was looking for him for charges of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 6:21 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers encountered the suspect’s car at a gas station in San Jon.

After seeing the officers, police say Tracy ran out of the gas station through the back.

The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team, Aerial Drone Unit and New Mexico State Police Helicopter joined in the search.

Around 12:10 a.m. this morning, the helicopter crew spotted him hiding in rough terrain along the frontage road of Route 66.

He was arrested and booked into the Quay County Detention Center in Tucumcari.

He will be extradited to South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

