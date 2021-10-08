Viewers Choice Awards
Mandatory 10-digit dialing effective soon for multiple states

The Mandatory 10-digit dialing will become effective on October 24 to complete a call to anyone...
The Mandatory 10-digit dialing will become effective on October 24 to complete a call to anyone in the 806 area code. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)(WIFR)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mandatory 10-digit dialing will become effective on October 24 to complete a call to anyone in the 806 area code.

You will need to dial the full 10-digit number, including the area code followed by the phone number.

Once this goes into effect, if you dial seven digits, even if making a local call, you will reach a recording prompting you to hang up and dial again.

The FCC recommends callers to dial with 10-digits now or as soon as possible to get used to the new process.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

