Mandatory 10-digit dialing effective soon for multiple states

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mandatory 10-digit dialing will become effective on October 24 to complete a call to anyone in the 806 area code.

You will need to dial the full 10-digit number, including the area code followed by the phone number.

Once this goes into effect, if you dial seven digits, even if making a local call, you will reach a recording prompting you to hang up and dial again.

The FCC recommends callers to dial with 10-digits now or as soon as possible to get used to the new process.

