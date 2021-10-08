Major Decision, Tascosa running back Major Everhart commits to TCU

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels celebrated a major decision for three-star running back Major Everhart. He announced his commitment to TCU after narrowing down his offers to three, including Texas Tech and Notre Dame.

Everhart joins Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs next season. The 5′11″ senior will more than like play a slot wide receiver/running back hybrid role for the purple and white. He adds a lot of speed to the Horned Frogs roster. In the spring at TCU, Everhart will sprint for the track team. As a junior at Tascosa, he finished fifth at state for 5A in the 200 meters and sixth in the 100 meter dash.

“They liked my speed, but other than that they also liked my character off the field,” said Everhart. “They liked my grades and who I am as a person.”

At Tascosa, he’s currently averaging almost 20 yards per carry and 30 yards per reception. Everhart is the eleventh commitment for TCU, and family played a major part in making his decision.

”I figured out this past Monday and just going to the game this past weekend as well, TCU versus Texas. I felt right at home and I had a lot of family down there, so that just made me feel a lot better. To be down there with them. Being able to have support from them made my decision a whole lot easier to go to TCU.”

Everhart made his decision the day before Tascosa (5-1) battles Amarillo High (5-1) in a rivalry that began in 1958. Despite the added hype of the rivalry, Everhart had a special reason for committing on Thursday, October 7.

“My mom’s birthday was today so that was a special day for me as well, and I hope it was as special as it was for me for her.”

Happy birthday to Major’s mom.

Congratulations to @THS_FB 3⭐️ athlete @MajorEverhart on committing to @TCUFootball and @TCUCoachP. A lot of speed, power and intelligence will be added to the Horned Frogs roster. #GoFrogs



Also, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to his mom, @veverhar1! 🥳 #QUEEN pic.twitter.com/QDLUds8bXN — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) October 7, 2021

