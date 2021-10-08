Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how an organization helps low-income communities to be prepared for winter

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is never too soon to start planning for winter in our area. For some low income households, an organization is providing resources to prepare for and fight the cold.

Most people know that we’ve had some beautiful October weather lately, but most people also know how quickly things can change.

Last October began on a warm note, but we were soon tracking an early season snow. and in some years, like last year, we may experience a mild winter overall, but also face a severe gripping cold wave like the intense arctic blast that sent temperatures plunging well below zero.

The coldest air in more than 35 years invaded last year and has people wondering what we will face this year. The fact is that many in our area have difficulty staying warm and the need is great.

I asked Magi York the executive director of Panhandle Community Services how important of a need is it in our community to help people that have trouble staying warm during the winter.

“We have a waiting list of continuously of at least three to four hundred people,” said Magi.

“We have a lot of low income families that need help with insolation, changing out doors and windows. Things like that,” said Christy Hilbert, communications director of the Panhandle Community Services.

Panhandle Community Services stands ready willing and able to help families in many ways.

“So when we go and weatherize homes, what we do is change out doors and windows, sometimes roofs. We’re able to add insolation and maybe change out appliances. We do a full evaluation of that particular home,” said Christy.

“We can assist in paying the utilities and bills that they come and apply for the community apprehensive energy program,” said Magi.

Interested families should apply to PCS which will assist as many as possible with the funding available.

“This year we will have funding to serve about 127 families,” said Magi.

Interested residents are also invited to attend a special event tomorrow in which resources and assistance can be explained.

“So we’re celebrating national weatherization month. It’s at Panhandle Community Services, 1309 Southwest 8th. We’ll be here from 11:30 till 2:00. We’ll have free hot dogs and activities for the kids,” said Christy.

It’s all about community and making sure everyone is taken care of.

“We can help, and we should help. We have funds to do that. We just need families to pay attention to the fact that we do have these funds. Come in, make an application. We want to help them. Our jobs is to ensure that the families of these communities are kept safe and warm,” said Magi.

Winter can be a tough time, but with the resources available with Panhandle Community Services, fewer people will struggle to stay warm.

That’s some good news.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Vincent Chavez Jr.
Man arrested, accused of having meth, cocaine and fentanyl in Amarillo home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

The jury has vindicated the former Sheriff Joel Richardson of any wrongdoings in the...
Former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has been acquitted
“Slap a Teacher” and the “Devious Licks” challenges are both the latest TikTok trends being...
Troubling TikTok trends being seen across schools could lead to some big consequences
KFDA News at Six
Businesses who are moving into Childress downtown buildings receive help from facade grant
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season