GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how an organization helps low-income communities to be prepared for winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is never too soon to start planning for winter in our area. For some low income households, an organization is providing resources to prepare for and fight the cold.

Most people know that we’ve had some beautiful October weather lately, but most people also know how quickly things can change.

Last October began on a warm note, but we were soon tracking an early season snow. and in some years, like last year, we may experience a mild winter overall, but also face a severe gripping cold wave like the intense arctic blast that sent temperatures plunging well below zero.

The coldest air in more than 35 years invaded last year and has people wondering what we will face this year. The fact is that many in our area have difficulty staying warm and the need is great.

I asked Magi York the executive director of Panhandle Community Services how important of a need is it in our community to help people that have trouble staying warm during the winter.

“We have a waiting list of continuously of at least three to four hundred people,” said Magi.

“We have a lot of low income families that need help with insolation, changing out doors and windows. Things like that,” said Christy Hilbert, communications director of the Panhandle Community Services.

Panhandle Community Services stands ready willing and able to help families in many ways.

“So when we go and weatherize homes, what we do is change out doors and windows, sometimes roofs. We’re able to add insolation and maybe change out appliances. We do a full evaluation of that particular home,” said Christy.

“We can assist in paying the utilities and bills that they come and apply for the community apprehensive energy program,” said Magi.

Interested families should apply to PCS which will assist as many as possible with the funding available.

“This year we will have funding to serve about 127 families,” said Magi.

Interested residents are also invited to attend a special event tomorrow in which resources and assistance can be explained.

“So we’re celebrating national weatherization month. It’s at Panhandle Community Services, 1309 Southwest 8th. We’ll be here from 11:30 till 2:00. We’ll have free hot dogs and activities for the kids,” said Christy.

It’s all about community and making sure everyone is taken care of.

“We can help, and we should help. We have funds to do that. We just need families to pay attention to the fact that we do have these funds. Come in, make an application. We want to help them. Our jobs is to ensure that the families of these communities are kept safe and warm,” said Magi.

Winter can be a tough time, but with the resources available with Panhandle Community Services, fewer people will struggle to stay warm.

That’s some good news.

