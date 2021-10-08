Viewers Choice Awards
Friday’s Forecast: Hot, breezy, and mostly sunny

High’s this afternoon will be 10-15 degrees above average
By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today’s forecast is a beautiful one... Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and 90s across the region. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10-20mph with gusts over 25. We will have to watch out for fire danger concerns today and tomorrow due to warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dry conditions. Another thing we will have to watch out for is record high temperatures that will likely be broken this afternoon, but especially Saturday afternoon.

Good news is, a cold front is coming early Sunday morning. Highs will be 15-20 degrees cooler Sunday afternoon! We will also have a decent chance at seeing showers and scattered storms as the system pushes through.

Here is a look at your daytrack forecast:

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(KFDA)

