Former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has been acquitted

The jury has vindicated the former Sheriff Joel Richardson of any wrongdoings in the...
The jury has vindicated the former Sheriff Joel Richardson of any wrongdoings in the high-profile trial that started October 4. (source: Randall County)((source: Randall County))
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The jury has vindicated the former Sheriff Joel Richardson of any wrongdoings in the high-profile trial that started October 4.

Richardson’s only statement from May of 2020, where he stated that he “look[ed] forward to the facts of the case being released to the public.”

According to the release from his attorney’s, they have not been able to to openly explain the true details of the case as they been subject to a gag order issued by the Court.

Sheriff Richardson was indicted on April 29, 2020 on charges of “Abuse of Official Capacity.”

As stated on the release by his attorney’s, Sheriff Richardson was charged for acquiring helpful emergency response equipment—drones and computer software— at a significant discount for the Potter-Randall 911 Emergency Communications District.

Sheriff Richardson, who was also the then acting Chairman of the Board of Managers of the Potter Randall 911 Emergency Communications District, coordinated the funding of the law enforcement technology through a regional partnership with the local 911 district.

According to the release, Randall County purchased the drone system, at no cost to county taxpayers.

