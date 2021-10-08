Crews working on water main break near 34th Ave and Bristol Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utilities Department is repairing a water main break near 34th Avenue and Bristol Street.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on 34th Avenue until repairs are finished.

Customers in the 3400 block of Bristol Street and Concord Street will have water service impacted for a couple of hours while crews insert a valve to facilitate the water main repair.

Traffic is expected to resume as normal on Friday, October 15.

