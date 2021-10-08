Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

City of Clovis to host annual Trek for Trash Clean-Up

City of Clovis, NM
City of Clovis, NM
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will host Trek for Trash, the annual fall clean-up event, on Saturday, October 9.

Trek for Trash is part of a community-wide effort to help keep Clovis beautiful.

The event registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the City of Clovis Parks and Recreation Department located at 500 Sycamore.

Participants will register, grab their t-shirts and clean-up supplies and be assigned routes to pick up trash throughout the community.

Donuts, water and a hotdog lunch will be provided.

The event is scheduled to last four hours.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
Vincent Chavez Jr.
Man arrested, accused of having meth, cocaine and fentanyl in Amarillo home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex
Anthony Thompson
Man wanted in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender
The jury has vindicated the former Sheriff Joel Richardson of any wrongdoings in the...
Former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has been acquitted

Latest News

If you’re looking to enroll in TSA PreCheck, a temporary enrollment center will be at the Rick...
TSA PreCheck enrollment center to be at Rick Husband International Airport next week
Tickets are available for The HeArt of CASA gallery event happening on October 15.
Tickets available for The HeArt of CASA gallery event
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Panhandle Community services
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how an organization helps low-income communities to be prepared for winter