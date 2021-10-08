City of Clovis to host annual Trek for Trash Clean-Up

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will host Trek for Trash, the annual fall clean-up event, on Saturday, October 9.

Trek for Trash is part of a community-wide effort to help keep Clovis beautiful.

The event registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the City of Clovis Parks and Recreation Department located at 500 Sycamore.

Participants will register, grab their t-shirts and clean-up supplies and be assigned routes to pick up trash throughout the community.

Donuts, water and a hotdog lunch will be provided.

The event is scheduled to last four hours.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.