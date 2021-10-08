Viewers Choice Awards
Caprock earns first District 2-5A DI win, Valley shuts out McLean

The Longhorns improve to (2-4, 1-1)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thursday night featured three local games including Caprock at Lubbock Monterey, and the Longhorns won their first District 2-5A DI game of the season 28-7 improving to (2-4, 1-1). Valley shutout McLean 49-0 in a District 1-1A DI showdown. Plus, the Follett Panthers remain undefeated (7-0) after taking down Lefors 58-8 in a District 1-1A DII duel.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

