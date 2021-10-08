Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of native peoples.

Biden also issued a proclamation of Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 11, which is established by Congress.

“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”

In a separate proclamation on Columbus Day, Biden praised the role of Italian Americans in U.S. society, but also referenced the violence and harm Columbus and other explorers of the age brought about on the Americas.

“Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities,” Biden wrote. “It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them.”

It’s a break from President Donald Trump’s ardent defense of “intrepid heroes” like Columbus in his 2020 proclamation of the holiday.

“Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’ legacy,” Trump said at the time. “These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
Vincent Chavez Jr.
Man arrested, accused of having meth, cocaine and fentanyl in Amarillo home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex
Anthony Thompson
Man wanted in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender
The jury has vindicated the former Sheriff Joel Richardson of any wrongdoings in the...
Former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has been acquitted

Latest News

FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
2 dead at senior living facility shooting in Maryland
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket