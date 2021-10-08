Amarillo police continues investigation on deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Carlos Ruiz.

Ruiz was shot and killed while in his home near Trigg and SE 10th Avenue on the morning of September 22.

Officials are asking if anyone who may have any information regarding this case, to call Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives Unit at (806) 378-9468.

