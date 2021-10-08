Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police continues investigation on deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave

The Amarillo police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Carlos...
The Amarillo police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Carlos Ruiz.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Carlos Ruiz.

Ruiz was shot and killed while in his home near Trigg and SE 10th Avenue on the morning of September 22.

Officials are asking if anyone who may have any information regarding this case, to call Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives Unit at (806) 378-9468.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
Vincent Chavez Jr.
Man arrested, accused of having meth, cocaine and fentanyl in Amarillo home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex
The jury has vindicated the former Sheriff Joel Richardson of any wrongdoings in the...
Former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has been acquitted
Anthony Thompson
Man wanted in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender

Latest News

The Mandatory 10-digit dialing will become effective on October 24 to complete a call to anyone...
Mandatory 10-digit dialing effective soon for multiple states
The City of Amarillo Utilities Department is repairing a water main break near 34th Avenue and...
Crews working on water main break near 34th Ave and Bristol Street
Generic image of crash scene
Westbound I-40 traffic diverted at Coulter due to crash
45-year-old David Banacek Tracy, arrested after multi-agency manhunt in New Mexico (Source: New...
South Carolina homicide suspect arrested in New Mexico after multi-agency manhunt