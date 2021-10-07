Warming up, for now

After a warm & sunny day today, we’re looking at more of the same for your Friday and ensuing weekend. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper-50s for much of the area, before warming right back into the 90s by Friday afternoon. We’ll keep this trend up through Saturday, however one change we will see, is more winds on the way, out of the southwest at 20-25 on Saturday, which could prompt fire danger concerns. However, going into Sunday, we’ll see a sharp drop in temps as a cold front arrives, bringing highs down into the 70s, along with rain chances for at least parts of the area.