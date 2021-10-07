Viewers Choice Awards
Warming up, for now

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT
After a warm & sunny day today, we’re looking at more of the same for your Friday and ensuing weekend. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper-50s for much of the area, before warming right back into the 90s by Friday afternoon. We’ll keep this trend up through Saturday, however one change we will see, is more winds on the way, out of the southwest at 20-25 on Saturday, which could prompt fire danger concerns. However, going into Sunday, we’ll see a sharp drop in temps as a cold front arrives, bringing highs down into the 70s, along with rain chances for at least parts of the area.

