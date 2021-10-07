Thompson to Texas, Spearman four-star athlete commits to the Longhorns

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Speaman Lynx senior Brenen Thompson had a Big 12 decision to make on Wednesday. His college football choices were narrowed down to Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and the University of Texas, and Thompson chose Texas.

”Obviously the coaching staff (Spearman) that has pushed me to be the best I can be,” Thompson. “With that being said let’s go! Hook ‘Em!”

Thompson is expected to play wide receiver and more at the University of Texas, but the 5′10″, 165 pound four-star athlete is an overall playmaker for Spearman. His Lynx career stats include 2,280 rushing yards for 34 touchdowns, 1,182 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, 1,196 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, and over 1,500 return yards and 5 touchdowns. Plus, last season as a junior Thompson finished second at state in the 100 meter dash and first in the 200 meters for 3A.

Thompson held 36 offers, and he said the Texas Longhorns felt like a family.

”I just feel like I can get in there. Use my speed, use my playmaking ability to make just a difference. You know when I went this past gameday it felt like home,” said Thompson. “We showed up. They treated me like family. They treated me like family since day one. Very grateful for the staff treating me like family. Everything I have is there. Everything I want is there, and that was it.”

Thompson made his decision as soon as he got back from the official visit. He’ll also compete for the Longhorns in track and field. While at UT, Thompson plans on studying Sports Medicine.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.