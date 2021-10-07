Viewers Choice Awards
PUC approved hearing on converting Harrington Power Plant from coal to natural gas

State regulators on Wednesday approved an application by Southwestern Public Service to have a...
State regulators on Wednesday approved an application by Southwestern Public Service to have a hearing on converting a power plant north of Amarillo from burning coal to natural gas.
By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators on Wednesday approved an application by Southwestern Public Service to have a hearing on converting a power plant north of Amarillo from burning coal to natural gas.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has said the Harrington Station produces too much sulfur doxide creating the need to form a plan for the change.

The gas irritates human respiratory systems.

The plan would require building an approximately 20-mile natural gas line to the plant.

SPS, owned by Xcel Energy, estimates the cost of conversion at $65 to $75 million.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

