PUC approved hearing on converting Harrington Power Plant from coal to natural gas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators on Wednesday approved an application by Southwestern Public Service to have a hearing on converting a power plant north of Amarillo from burning coal to natural gas.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has said the Harrington Station produces too much sulfur doxide creating the need to form a plan for the change.

The gas irritates human respiratory systems.

The plan would require building an approximately 20-mile natural gas line to the plant.

SPS, owned by Xcel Energy, estimates the cost of conversion at $65 to $75 million.

