New Veterans Resource Center able to serve more veterans and families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Veterans Resource Center or VRC in Amarillo will now be able to better serve area veterans and families through their new facility that just opened today.

The new facility is replacing the original structure that was lost in a fire in January of 2020.

Since then, the Guyon Saunders Resource Center was providing them space, but it wasn’t enough space to support all the services they wanted to provide.

The VRC serves approximately 1,500 veterans, family members and surviving spouses each year.

They are expecting to serve 2,000 people per year or more moving forward.

The organization is getting close to serving a total of 10,000 people overall in the Texas Panhandle.

“We’re going to add more services since we have more space, so we’ll be able to reach veterans we haven’t previously before. We’re going to provide enhanced mental health services, counseling services, therapy dogs for veterans, the whole gamut. So, we will be reaching more veterans and family members,” said Jim Womack, chief executive officer of Family Support Services.

They are now able to place a counselor full-time at the facility dedicated completely to the program.

Plus their partner agency VetStar, which focuses on placing homeless veterans into housing, is now able to add several staff members.

“Our motto here is ‘No one left behind.’ So regardless of what it is that you need, we’re going to make it happen,” said Verlene Dickson, director of Veterans Resource Center and Veteran.

In their previous facility, they were unable to work with some of their partner agencies because there was no space for them.

Also, often times, several veterans would be packed into one office space at once making it harder to serve them.

“For me, being a veteran myself, and getting out, not knowing that I was dealing with PTSD when I got out, that was established then. It has also helped me to be able to sit down and talk to my peers and be confronted with those things that were bothering me that I didn’t really know,” Dickson.

“I’m glad they’re here and they’ve helped me over many years and I’m really appreciative of all the human beings and the veterans that keep on pushing for other veterans who work here,” said Jay Dee Phillips, veteran.

Someone who would like to support the organization through donations like food, clothing, money, you can click here there you can also find more information if you are a veteran who would like to get involved.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.