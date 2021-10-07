Man wanted in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for two counts of sex offender duty to register with a previous conviction.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Anthony Michael Thompson.

He is described as five-feet-ten-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

A $300 reward is being offered for anonymous tips leading to his arrest.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Anthony Thompson - 10/7/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, October 7, 2021

