Man wanted in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender

Anthony Thompson
Anthony Thompson(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for two counts of sex offender duty to register with a previous conviction.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Anthony Michael Thompson.

He is described as five-feet-ten-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

A $300 reward is being offered for anonymous tips leading to his arrest.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Anthony Thompson - 10/7/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, October 7, 2021

