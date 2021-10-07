Man arrested, accused of having meth, cocaine and fentanyl in Amarillo home

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Man arrested after almost $397,000 worth of drugs were found in a home yesterday.

According to the Potter County officials, on Wednesday October 6, deputy officials had a narcotics warrant to search a home near S. Seminole Street.

During the search, officers found approximately six pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of cocaine and 200 grams of Fentanyl pills.

A firearm and cash were also seized as evidence in the investigation.

The suspect identified as Vincent Chavez Jr.

Chavez was placed under arrest and transported to the Randall County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $397,000.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.