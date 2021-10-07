Lake Meredith National Recreation launches new webcam

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Lake Meredith National Recreation Area has announced another new webcam.

There is a new webcam installed at the Sanford Dam which and is now live on the park website.

Lake Meredith was able to purchase this advanced technological addition for the lake for viewing access by the public.

It ca now be accessed by your home computer or your smart phone.

This webcam will allow visitors a unique view of the conditions looking west at Lake Meredith.

The weather can change quickly at the lake and current conditions will be available with the webcam.

