Game of the Week: Amarillo High and Tascosa battle for District 2-5A lead in rivalry game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the biggest rivalry games of the season so far kicks off this Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. Amarillo High (5-1, 2-0) and Tascosa (5-1, 2-0) are looking to take over the District 2-5A DI lead

The Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels are two of three undefeated teams in District 2-5A Division I play. The battle for the lead is on the line, and Sandies Head Coach Chad Dunnam has his game plan in place.

“I believe in our offensive line,” said Dunnam. “I believe in our running backs. That does not mean we are not going to throw the football, but in order to do that and be effective with it I think we’re going to have to run the football effectively.”

This marks the 65th meeting between the Sandies and Rebels, a rivalry dating back to 1958. One of the key matchups this year is between the Amarillo High offensive line and Tascosa defensive front.

“They’re doing excellent. Great job,” said Major Everhart, Tascosa senior running back and defensive back. “It takes like two seconds and somebody is already back there. It helps out the secondary we don’t have to worry about the qb escaping or anything like that.”

“I mean we obviously all know that Tascosa’s d-line and our o-line has the DI recruits, so it’s going to be a battle in the trenches I will tell you,” said Luke Laminack, Amarillo High senior kicker and safety. “It’s big boys against big boys. There’s going to be elbows flying and everything. It’s going to get ugly.”

Tascosa’s triple option offense has averaged 50 points per game, and Amarillo High is prepared to force a challenge against the Rebel’s multiple playmakers.

“Their kids execute the game plan well, and so it’s always a task for us to be able to move the ball against them,” said Ken Plunk, Tascosa football head coach.

“We got tons of kids that are running the ball and they’re all good,” said Keevin Ledoux,” Tascosa junior middle linebacker. “It’s not like we have one kid that’s not good. They can all run it and get yards for us.”

“Cover your man. I mean it’s all schemes. Coach Dunnam is a great coach,” said Luke Boxwell, Amarillo High senior outside linebacker. “He knows exactly what he’s doing out there and we just have to stick to our position.”

Although this matchup gets heated, it’s still a friendly rivalry.

“I’ve got friends over there at Tascosa that I just love to death. It’s just going to be a fun, old-fashioned rivalry game,” said Laminack.

The District 2-5A DI rivalry game kicks off on Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it out to the game, fans can watch it live on newschannel10.com or TPSN.

