Clovis voters to decide on using tax money for retail incentives

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Early voting in Clovis began Tuesday, and voters will decided whether or not tax money can be used to incentivize retail businesses.

Currently in effect, the Local Economic Development Act allows municipalities, like Clovis, to use a percentage of funding from gross receipts tax to incentivize industry.

Senate Bill 49, which is on the ballot, would allow the city to use a portion of these funds to incentivize new and existing retail.

Election Day is November 2, and voters in the Curry County Regular Local Election will see this question appear in regards to Senate Bill 49:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.