Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Clovis voters to decide on using tax money for retail incentives

City of Clovis seeking public input on improvements
City of Clovis seeking public input on improvements
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Early voting in Clovis began Tuesday, and voters will decided whether or not tax money can be used to incentivize retail businesses.

Currently in effect, the Local Economic Development Act allows municipalities, like Clovis, to use a percentage of funding from gross receipts tax to incentivize industry.

Senate Bill 49, which is on the ballot, would allow the city to use a portion of these funds to incentivize new and existing retail.

Election Day is November 2, and voters in the Curry County Regular Local Election will see this question appear in regards to Senate Bill 49:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Shane Hornsby
Man wanted by Randall County officials for continuous violence against the family
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Travel nurses remain at Amarillo hospitals, number of COVID patients remains steady

Latest News

Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex
Anthony Thompson
Man wanted in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender
New facility
New Veterans Resource Center able to serve more veterans and families