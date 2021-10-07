Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Caprock’s offensive chemistry strengthened on bye week, ready for Thursday against Monterey

Kickoff set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lowery Field in Lubbock
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns (1-4, 0-1) are traveling to Lubbock on Friday to face the Monterey Plainsmen (3-3, 1-1). Both teams lost a District 2-5A DI game to Amarillo High.

The Longhorns’ defense has a tough task this week shutting down Monterey running back Trent White, but Caprock’s defensive line has caused havoc for many teams this season. As far as the offense, Head Coach Dan Sherwood told media that the bye week gave Caprock a chance to build upon their passing game.

”Those guys do a good job catching the football,” said Sherwood. “Sometimes we just either miss the spot here or there, but this week of practice I’m excited to see what I’ve seen from the passing game. Everybody is extremely motivated and ready to go, so it’s kind of like they’ve found a little bit of a spark and hopefully it transfers over to tomorrow night.”

Caprock travels to Lubbock on Thursday to battle Monterey at 7 p.m. Last year the Longhorns fell short to the Plainsmen 35-20.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Picture from the scene of the crash
1 injured in wreck on I-40 outside of Vega
David Alan Alfred
Man receives 27 years for aggravated robbery at Amarillo business
Burglary Suspects
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying 2 burglary suspects
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

One of the biggest rivalry games of the season so far kicks off this Friday at Dick Bivins...
Game of the Week: Amarillo High and Tascosa battle for District 2-5A lead in rivalry game
Speaman Lynx senior Brenen Thompson had a Big 12 decision to make on Wednesday. His college...
Thompson to Texas, Spearman four-star athlete commits to the Longhorns
Registration is open for the West Texas Heroes Challenge Softball Tournament.
Registration open for West Texas Heroes Challenge Softball Tournament
VIDEO: Caprock offensive chemistry strengthened on bye week, ready for Thursday against Monterey