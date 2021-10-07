Caprock’s offensive chemistry strengthened on bye week, ready for Thursday against Monterey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns (1-4, 0-1) are traveling to Lubbock on Friday to face the Monterey Plainsmen (3-3, 1-1). Both teams lost a District 2-5A DI game to Amarillo High.

The Longhorns’ defense has a tough task this week shutting down Monterey running back Trent White, but Caprock’s defensive line has caused havoc for many teams this season. As far as the offense, Head Coach Dan Sherwood told media that the bye week gave Caprock a chance to build upon their passing game.

”Those guys do a good job catching the football,” said Sherwood. “Sometimes we just either miss the spot here or there, but this week of practice I’m excited to see what I’ve seen from the passing game. Everybody is extremely motivated and ready to go, so it’s kind of like they’ve found a little bit of a spark and hopefully it transfers over to tomorrow night.”

Caprock travels to Lubbock on Thursday to battle Monterey at 7 p.m. Last year the Longhorns fell short to the Plainsmen 35-20.

