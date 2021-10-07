Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Businesses who are moving into Childress downtown buildings receive help from facade grant

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four new businesses are coming into Childress with two of them expanding into new buildings downtown.

Lee Ann Dean is a manager at Gordon’s furniture in the downtown area and is expanding into a building across the street on commerce to make a retail business.

“You don’t wanna see buildings downtown falling apart or anything on the highway, and so anything we can do to bring more people and shoppers to childress [is great],” said Dean. “We have a lot of travelers between 287 and 83 and we play off of that.”

Up the street from Gordon’s furniture is a building where business owner Randy Allen plans to open a new insurance company.

“I think it’s important for businesses to grow, and it does a good job for the community,” said Allen.

These buildings have been empty for five to ten years.

Childress Main Street has a facade grant program matching funds up to $7,000.

The program started in 2013, getting funds from the Childress Municipal Development District and it helps businesses come downtown and save money.

“Any help that we can give through the facade grant program to help that business establish and get started is a plus,” said Susan Leary, director of the Childress Main Street Program. “It’s a plus for the community because a business is opening and employees are hired, its a plus because that helps that business become stable much quicker.”

With these buildings being renovated, it will increase property and sales tax rates the city can use to support the community.

For Childress not losing any businesses in 2020, there are several downtown buildings businesses can still move into that the main street program can support.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Vincent Chavez Jr.
Man arrested, accused of having meth, cocaine and fentanyl in Amarillo home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

“Slap a Teacher” and the “Devious Licks” challenges are both the latest TikTok trends being...
Troubling TikTok trends being seen across schools could lead to some big consequences
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Lake Meredith webcam
Lake Meredith National Recreation launches new webcam
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s...
2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo