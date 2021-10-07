Businesses who are moving into Childress downtown buildings receive help from facade grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four new businesses are coming into Childress with two of them expanding into new buildings downtown.

Lee Ann Dean is a manager at Gordon’s furniture in the downtown area and is expanding into a building across the street on commerce to make a retail business.

“You don’t wanna see buildings downtown falling apart or anything on the highway, and so anything we can do to bring more people and shoppers to childress [is great],” said Dean. “We have a lot of travelers between 287 and 83 and we play off of that.”

Up the street from Gordon’s furniture is a building where business owner Randy Allen plans to open a new insurance company.

“I think it’s important for businesses to grow, and it does a good job for the community,” said Allen.

These buildings have been empty for five to ten years.

Childress Main Street has a facade grant program matching funds up to $7,000.

The program started in 2013, getting funds from the Childress Municipal Development District and it helps businesses come downtown and save money.

“Any help that we can give through the facade grant program to help that business establish and get started is a plus,” said Susan Leary, director of the Childress Main Street Program. “It’s a plus for the community because a business is opening and employees are hired, its a plus because that helps that business become stable much quicker.”

With these buildings being renovated, it will increase property and sales tax rates the city can use to support the community.

For Childress not losing any businesses in 2020, there are several downtown buildings businesses can still move into that the main street program can support.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.