Big warm up starts today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the start of our big warm up where we’ll see well-above average high temperatures the next few days... Several locations may even see record breaking heat on Saturday.

High’s this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with lots of sunshine in store for everyone! The winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest at 10-20mph with gusts over 25. Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s and low 60s. Good news is it won’t last too long as a cold front is expected to push through Saturday night bringing chances of rain and much cooler air.

Forecasted high's (KFDA)

Next week, another cold front is expected to push in bringing more rain chances and another round of cooler air. Make sure you stay updated to the forecast!

