Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A person was injured during a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo last night.

AFD said firefighters were dispatched just before 4:00 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex near SW 7th Avenue and S Rusk Street.

Crews entered the apartment and found a victim located near the fire room and one sprinkler head operating that had extinguished the fire.

The patients was treated on the scene with a Cyanokit, which is sometimes administered in closed-space fires due to smoke inhalation risks, and transported to the Lubbock burn unit for evaluation.

Firefighters shut off the sprinkler system and removed water from the apartment.

The Fire Marshall found the fire to be a smoking accident with oxygen.

AFD used the opportunity to warn citizens of the danger of smoking around oxygen.

Medical oxygen can explode if a flame or spark occurs nearby, even when the oxygen is turned off.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Shane Hornsby
Man wanted by Randall County officials for continuous violence against the family
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Travel nurses remain at Amarillo hospitals, number of COVID patients remains steady

Latest News

Anthony Thompson
Man wanted in Potter County for failure to register as a sex offender
New facility
New Veterans Resource Center able to serve more veterans and families
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City officials prioritize goals they want to work on during State of the City address
With flu season starting, Bank of America has partnered with CVS Health to fund free flu shots...
Bank partners with CVS to improve access to flu shots across underserved communities in Amarillo