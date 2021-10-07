1 person injured in fire at Amarillo apartment complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A person was injured during a fire at an apartment complex in Amarillo last night.

AFD said firefighters were dispatched just before 4:00 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex near SW 7th Avenue and S Rusk Street.

Crews entered the apartment and found a victim located near the fire room and one sprinkler head operating that had extinguished the fire.

The patients was treated on the scene with a Cyanokit, which is sometimes administered in closed-space fires due to smoke inhalation risks, and transported to the Lubbock burn unit for evaluation.

Firefighters shut off the sprinkler system and removed water from the apartment.

The Fire Marshall found the fire to be a smoking accident with oxygen.

AFD used the opportunity to warn citizens of the danger of smoking around oxygen.

Medical oxygen can explode if a flame or spark occurs nearby, even when the oxygen is turned off.

