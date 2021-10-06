Viewers Choice Awards
Xcel Energy building new substation in northeast Amarillo as business growth demands more electricity

Xcel Energy has started work on an $8.4 million electric substation on Northeast 24th Avenue near Whitaker Road that will open more opportunities for business growth and job creation in northeast Amarillo.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has started work on an $8.4 million electric substation on Northeast 24th Avenue near Whitaker Road that will open more opportunities for business growth and job creation in northeast Amarillo.

“A plentiful and reliable source of electricity is the foundation of job creation in Amarillo and the Panhandle region,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “We’ve been a partner in Amarillo’s growth since 1925 and we’re excited to play a key role in the current expansion of business and industry by investing in the facilities that power that growth.”

The new substation will serve 28 megawatts of customer demand at full capacity, or 28 million watts – enough to light 280,000 100-watt lightbulbs.

It is designed for expansion as electricity demand grows.

