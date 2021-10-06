Wednesday’s Forecast: Nice and Sunny

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today’s forecast is a great one! Lots of sunshine and with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The winds will be a bit breezy from the south at 10-20mph with an occasional gust to 25. Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies with winds from the southeast at 10-15mph.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect for today:

Daytrack forecast (KFDA)

We are going to keep our “uneventful weather pattern” for the next several days. During this time, high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and even lower 90s, which is well above average for this time of year! However, it won’t last long as a strong cold front is expected over the weekend.

Make sure you stay updated to the forecast!

