Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Forecast: Nice and Sunny

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today’s forecast is a great one! Lots of sunshine and with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The winds will be a bit breezy from the south at 10-20mph with an occasional gust to 25. Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies with winds from the southeast at 10-15mph.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect for today:

Daytrack forecast
Daytrack forecast(KFDA)

We are going to keep our “uneventful weather pattern” for the next several days. During this time, high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and even lower 90s, which is well above average for this time of year! However, it won’t last long as a strong cold front is expected over the weekend.

Make sure you stay updated to the forecast!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.mph

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Picture from the scene of the crash
1 injured in wreck on I-40 outside of Vega
Burglary Suspects
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying 2 burglary suspects
David Alan Alfred
Man receives 27 years for aggravated robbery at Amarillo business
Qwonda White, arrested for drug charges in Amarillo
Court Documents: Amarillo police arrest woman with $500,000 worth of meth in luggage on Greyhound bus

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Some Sunny October Weather
How to make a cloud in a jar!
Do Try This At Home: How to make a cloud in a jar!
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 10/5
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 10/5
High temperatures today
Tuesday’s Forecast: Nice and Sunny