Sanford city water to be shut down, boil water notice in place

SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Sanford says water will be shut down and a boil water notice put in place on Thursday, October 7.

The water will be shut down from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. while TCW Supply repairs a water line.

A boil water notice will be put in effect until further notice.

Water should be boiled for two minutes before drinking, cooking and making ice.

The city will notify residents when the boil water notice ends.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.