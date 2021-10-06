Registration open for West Texas Heroes Challenge Softball Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the West Texas Heroes Challenge Softball Tournament.

The tournament will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 at the John Stiff Park Softball Complex located at 4800 South Bell Street.

Registration is $250 per team and the deadline to register is Friday, October 8.

To register, call (806) 570-0795 or register online here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.