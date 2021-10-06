Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Registration open for seminar to educate community on human trafficking

TTUHSC/ Source: KFDA
TTUHSC/ Source: KFDA
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Human Trafficking Seminar.

The seminar aims to educate the community to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

The seminar will take place on October 16 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.

Registration is $25 and is available here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Picture from the scene of the crash
1 injured in wreck on I-40 outside of Vega
David Alan Alfred
Man receives 27 years for aggravated robbery at Amarillo business
Burglary Suspects
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying 2 burglary suspects
Qwonda White, arrested for drug charges in Amarillo
Court Documents: Amarillo police arrest woman with $500,000 worth of meth in luggage on Greyhound bus

Latest News

Registration is open for the West Texas Heroes Challenge Softball Tournament.
Registration open for West Texas Heroes Challenge Softball Tournament
“Smile for Freedom” Brady Dental Group offers free dental treatment, for veterans and active...
Brady Dental Group offering free dental for veterans and active duty of all branches
Full Smile Dental is hosting free oral cancer screenings this month.
Full Smile Dental hosting free oral cancer screening this month
Xcel Energy has started work on an $8.4 million electric substation on Northeast 24th Avenue...
Xcel Energy building new substation in northeast Amarillo as business growth demands more electricity