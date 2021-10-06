Registration open for seminar to educate community on human trafficking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Human Trafficking Seminar.

The seminar aims to educate the community to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

The seminar will take place on October 16 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.

Registration is $25 and is available here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.