Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported since February 2020.(CDC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday less than 850 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Wednesday that 834 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Also, 19 new deaths were reported between Sept. 23 and Oct. 4, including one each in Jasper, Jones and Marion counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 492,558 and 9,768, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,236 cases, 93 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,316 cases, 245 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,219 cases, 63 deaths
  • Jones: 13,650 cases, 236 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,386 cases, 134 deaths
  • Marion: 4,174 cases, 106 deaths
  • Perry: 2,033 cases, 54 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,370 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 466,337 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,836,807 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,326,769 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,823,729 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Picture from the scene of the crash
1 injured in wreck on I-40 outside of Vega
Burglary Suspects
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying 2 burglary suspects
David Alan Alfred
Man receives 27 years for aggravated robbery at Amarillo business
Qwonda White, arrested for drug charges in Amarillo
Court Documents: Amarillo police arrest woman with $500,000 worth of meth in luggage on Greyhound bus

Latest News

Shane Hornsby
Man wanted by Randall County officials for continuous violence against the family
Courtesy: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
Matthew Bones Hooks inducted into Cowboys Hall of Fame
Jazztober started it’s season tonight, after having to cancel last year’s concerts.
Jazztober brings free live music to downtown Amarillo
KFDA News at Six
Medical Experts: There is an increase in oral cancers stemming from HPV strains in men aged 18 to 49