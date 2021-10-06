Man wanted by Randall County officials for continuous violence against the family

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on multiple felony charges, including continuous violence against the family.

Officials identified him as Shane Hornsby.

He is wanted on the continuous violence charge, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and injury of a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to injure.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance of a cash reward, anonymous tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

