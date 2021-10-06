Viewers Choice Awards
Lady Sandies top Lady Raiders in five sets, stealing District 3-5A lead

Amarillo High improves to (26-11, 4-0)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies are now (2-0) against the Randall Lady Raiders after winning on Tuesday 3-2 (25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-9 and 15-12). Both matches were decided in the final set, with the first meeting in a non-district tournament game. The Lady Sandies win pushes their record to (26-11, 4-0), undefeated in District 3-5A.

The Sandies offense was led by Texas Tech commit Currie Marusak, Brielle Worley, Joey Pennington and Addi McClain. Randall’s sharpshooters included Paris Patterson, Julia Woolsey, Kylee Williams and sophomore Jordyn Gove. Despite the battle up front at the net, this game relied heavily on defensive blocks and digs.

”Defense was key in this game. We have it on our board in the gym right now. At Amarillo High it says defense intensity. We also have just big blocks and to step up on their outside hitters which really worked today,” said Marusak. “I love the crowd. That’s my favorite thing about playing these big games and everybody cheering and I love it.”

Randall and Amarillo High square off again on Saturday, October 23 at noon.

