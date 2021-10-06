Viewers Choice Awards
Jazztober brings free live music to downtown Amarillo



By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jazztober started it’s season tonight, after having to cancel last year’s concerts.

Jazztober is a free jazz concert series held every Tuesday night in October at the Historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk St. in historic downtown.

Center City invites the community to bring their lawn chairs, kids, dogs and food to enjoy free live music during the fall evenings.

The mission of Center City is to revitalize downtown Amarillo, they say this is not just a good opportunity for those in the community to enjoy music, but an opportunity to build partnerships.

“Get some people out who might not ordinarily come to concerts, they can come for free, bring their own food and it’s a great partnership we’re supporting local musicians and then we’re also working partnerships with Amarillo College because it’s their music students who are working on the sound and providing the sound as a kind of laboratory for their music tech program,” said Beth Duke, executive director, Center City.

Those who attended the concert think it’s a great opportunity.

“Just seeing all the people turn out and I’m not a real jazz fan, but I thought I’d come out and see what its like,” said Regina French Hair.

Another attendee says he loves just being outdoors surrounded by good weather and music.

“So many people can’t afford to just do all the things that cost money, you know, but these live things are just so much fun anyways, whether you can or not,” said David Anderson.

Local band, The Martini’s kicked off Jazztober as the first band of the season.

They say this is a staple event of Amarillo.

“Everybody looks forward to it, kind of starts the fall season here in Amarillo, there are people who wait for this and kind of use it as their start of fall it’s a wonderful event,” said Chuck Alexander, member of The Martini’s.

The band says they are blessed to give a free concert to the community.

“It means the world to be able to give what we have worked our lives to perfect for people to come hear, it’s what we do, we entertain, we are blessed with the talent God has gave us to be able to share it,” said Alexander.

This free concert series takes place every Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The remaining lineup includes:

  • Oct. 12 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus
  • Oct. 19 – Sean Vokes Trio
  • Oct. 26 - Austin Brazille

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

