Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan Scavino to serve him a subpoena, sources familiar with the effort said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s been more than a week since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach subpoenaed Dan Scavino.

Yet the committee has been unable to physically serve the subpoena to Scavino, who served as former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, according to multiple sources familiar with the effort.

The news comes just before the committee’s deadlines for Scavino and three other close Trump allies to comply with the subpoenas, which request documents by Thursday and a deposition by Oct. 15.

Scavino did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

If some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with the subpoenas, the panel is considering whether to compel their cooperation with the threat of holding them in criminal contempt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
Picture from the scene of the crash
1 injured in wreck on I-40 outside of Vega
David Alan Alfred
Man receives 27 years for aggravated robbery at Amarillo business
Burglary Suspects
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying 2 burglary suspects
Qwonda White, arrested for drug charges in Amarillo
Court Documents: Amarillo police arrest woman with $500,000 worth of meth in luggage on Greyhound bus

Latest News

President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
Biden enlists CEOs to warn of default if debt cap not raised
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood...
City seeks return of Pharrell Williams’ music festival, but he cites ‘toxic energy’
A mannequin cop called "Officer Frank" is discouraging speeders in a neighborhood fed up with...
Cop mannequin on duty in neighborhood fed up with crashes, speeders
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt