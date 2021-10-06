Campbell wins first collegiate title as a Lady Buff, Men’s golf claims fourth team win in program history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 17 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs and men’s golf team each hosted a two-round tournament. The women at the Tascosa Golf Club and men at Amarillo Country Club.

Three WT players finished in the Top 10 led by Campbell who was the only player to finish under par to take home her first career victory at 1-under 141. After a record-breaking opening round 65, the Lancaster, S.C. native shot 5-over 76 in the final round with 14 pars.

”I told my coach yesterday I was just feeling very chill on the course. I was just going through it and letting each hole go by each one, and today my goal was just to continue that,” said Campbell. “I mean it was a little shaky hear and there, but towards the end I brought it back.”

Freshmen Gam Songprasert and Alexis Escobedo each recorded their first collegiate Top 10 finishes.

Final results from our fall tournament!#BuffNation pic.twitter.com/35DVnI279v — Lady Buff Golf (@LadyBuffGolf) October 5, 2021

The men’s team claimed their fourth tournament win in program history and the first since the 2004-05 season on Tuesday afternoon as they finished off the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational in style with a 279 (-5) in the final round at Amarillo Country Club (Par 71 – 6,937 Yards).

Buffs on the Leaderboard

T2. Eemeli Jarvinen – 68-66-71 - 205 (-8)

T8. Daniel Unger – 70-71-68 - 209 (-4)

T25. Caden Conrad – 72-71-72 - 215 (+2)

T37. Pablo Rebolleda – 80-69-68 – 217 (+4)

T48. Kolton Baber – 72-70-78 - 220 (+7)

T58. Connor Kurysh – 75-77-71 – 223 (+10)

T62. Mitchell Downing – 77-74-73 – 224 (+11)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.