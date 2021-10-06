Brady Dental Group offering free dental for veterans and active duty of all branches

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “Smile for Freedom” Brady Dental Group offers free dental treatment, for veterans and active duty military of all branches of the services.

This Family Dental Practice offers free dental treatment, including cleanings and all forms of dental work.

Free screenings will be given in October so that Brady Dental Group can determine what needs to be done for each veteran on November 12.

Brady Dental Group says there is a limit of patients they can help for “Smiles for Freedom” on November 12.

There is a first call and serve to those who schedule their free screenings in the month of October.

To book an appointment, call Brady Dental Group at (806) 353-6422.

