Amarillo Zoo seeks volunteers for annual ‘Boo at the Zoo’

Amarillo Zoo is looking for volunteers to help hand out candy, dress up or help with guest...
Amarillo Zoo is looking for volunteers to help hand out candy, dress up or help with guest services.(Amarillo Zoo)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is looking for volunteers to help with their annual Boo at the Zoo event.

Boo Crew members have to be at least 16 years old and can help with handing out candy, games and crafts, guest services or serve as costume characters.

Last day to register as a volunteer is October 8.

Boo at the Zoo takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on October 28, 29 and 30.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

