Whataburger raises more than $5,000 for High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whataburger is giving more than $5,000 to the High Plains Food bank.

During the Hunger Action Month fundraiser, $1,521 was raised at nine local area units.

These were donations given by West Texans to help their neighbors in need.

The local gift of $1,023 is part of more than $300,000 that Whataburger customers donated across its 10- state footprint during the company’s Orange Spirit Week celebration for its 71st Anniversary.

Funds raised benefit the communities where they were given.

The other $3,000 is a partnership donation between the High Plains Food Bank and Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success Program.

