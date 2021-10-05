Whataburger raises more than $5,000 for High Plains Food Bank
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whataburger is giving more than $5,000 to the High Plains Food bank.
During the Hunger Action Month fundraiser, $1,521 was raised at nine local area units.
These were donations given by West Texans to help their neighbors in need.
The local gift of $1,023 is part of more than $300,000 that Whataburger customers donated across its 10- state footprint during the company’s Orange Spirit Week celebration for its 71st Anniversary.
Funds raised benefit the communities where they were given.
The other $3,000 is a partnership donation between the High Plains Food Bank and Whataburger’s Feeding Student Success Program.
