Tuesday’s Forecast: Nice and Sunny

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday will see plentiful sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will be a little breezy from the SE at 10-20mph with an occasional gust over 25. Overnight, lows will fall into the 40s and low 50s with clear skies and a light breeze at 5-10mph.

Here is a look at the forecast for today for the entire region:

High temperatures today
High temperatures today(KFDA)

The overall weather pattern this week will be nice and quiet. Highs will be above average, especially Friday and Saturday where widespread highs will be in the 90s (our average high is 77).

Our weather pattern doesn’t change until the weekend when a strong cold front pushes in Saturday evening bringing the chance of storms and much cooler air. The pattern looks to turn active after this front... You’ll want to stay updated to forecasts!

Have a great day! :)

