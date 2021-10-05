Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Portales man sentenced to 33 years for murder

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for murder with three additional cases yesterday.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney announced that on October 4, 20-year-old Jonathan Mendez, was convicted of Murder in the second degree, Armed Robbery, Tampering with evidence, Shooting at or from a motor vehicle and Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On September 11, 2020, Mendez along with his co-defendants robbed Brady Vallejos and Jean Pierre Brodie at gun point.

During the robbery, Brady Vallejos received a gun shot wound to the head and later succumbed to his injuries.

A Judge presided over the hearing and sentenced Mendez to 33 years in the Department of Corrections for his role in the incident and three additional cases.

Brady Vallejos’s family provided said in a statement to the court, “Our family now lives with an emptiness that can never be made whole.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Qwonda White, arrested for drug charges in Amarillo
Court Documents: Amarillo police arrest woman with $500,000 worth of meth in luggage on Greyhound bus
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
Picture from the scene of the crash
1 injured in wreck on I-40 outside of Vega
.
1 person is dead, another in intensive care after 2 vehicle accident in Clovis

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Medical Experts: There is an increase in oral cancers stemming from HPV strains in men aged 18 to 49
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo
The City of Amarillo will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 Vaccine clinic on Thursday.
Amarillo City hosting COVID-19 vaccine mobile clinics
SOURCE: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare
Amarillo City shelters earn strong marks during state inspections