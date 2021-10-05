Medical Experts: There is an increase in oral cancers stemming from HPV strains in men aged 18 to 49

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is an increase in oral cancers stemming from HPV strains in men aged 18 to 49 and the latest data shows less than half of our state population for this age group is vaccinated for HPV.

This vaccine is given in two shots over six months, and it’s recommended to get this vaccine at 11 years of age, but medical professionals see that the age can be too soon for parents to think about.

“This vaccine has been associated with being related to diseases that are transmitted sexually,” said Dr. Rodney Young, Regional Chair of Family & Community Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “Parents just [don’t want] to think of their child that way, it is an uphill battle in the conversation.”

Medical professionals share this age is the best time for children to get vaccinated for their protection and to help prevent cancer cases.

They also share how men are less likely to go the doctor on a routine basis for checkups.

The Amarillo public health department offers the vaccine inside their building on Martin Road and shares the importance behind the vaccine in local schools.

“We do have vaccination clinics that at the high schools and different school events and so those are really fun opportunities. We get to talk to lots of families,” said Casie Stoughton, public health director for the city of Amarillo.

The public health department is currently focused on COVID-19 cases, but will announce when they will return to schools to guide these conversations.

