Man receives 27 years for aggravated robbery at Amarillo business

David Alan Alfred
David Alan Alfred(47th DA Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A jury in Potter County recently convicted an Amarillo man on a first degree felony offense of aggravated robbery.

After a three day trial, David Alan Alfred was convicted and was sentenced to 27 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The offense occurred in March 23, when an employee at an area business was robbed at gunpoint.

Alfred entered the business and began backing back and forth, then walked towards an employee who was sweeping the floor.

The DA’s Office said Alfred then leaned towards the employee, whispered “give me your money” and pointed a gun to her head.

He took her purse off her shoulder and hurried out of the store.

Video surveillance and evidence were reviewed, as well as a statement from the victim to get a description of the suspect.

Officials located Alfred at a later date and he was taken into custody on a warrant.

After the jury found him guilty of the offense, the 47th DA’s Office showed the defendant had two prior felony convictions.

The jury then sentenced Alfred to 27 years.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

