Golden Spread Scouts accepting registration through tomorrow for event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Merrick Pet Care and the Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America will be hosting the 2nd Annual Golden Eagle District Space Derby at the Texas Air and Space Museum on October 9.

This event will include 12 paper rocket launch stations that operate with compressed air.

Registration is currently open to Cub Scouts and their friends along with a cash or canned food donation to the High Plains Food Bank.

This open division competition is open to all ages and the general public.

All rocket kits can be purchased for $5, with a $2 entry fee, at the Don and Sybil Harrington Scout Service Center.

Participants must register in person the between the hours of 8:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.