Do Try This At Home: How to make a cloud in a jar!
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On this week’s Do Try This At Home, we’ll show you how to make your own cloud in a jar and explain the science behind it!
MATERIALS:
● Jar with a lid
● Ice
● Hairspray or matches
● Hot water
PROCEDURE:
● Fill the jar up about ⅓ full with the hot water
● Put in a spritz of hairspray
● Put the lid on the top of the jar upside down and place the ice in the lid
● The clouds should begin to form in the jar
● You can then remove the lid and release the cloud
EXPLANATION:
● Some of the hot water will evaporate and form water vapor
● As it rises and reaches the cold air around the ice, it will condense. It can only condense into a cloud if it has something to hold onto such as dust particles or pollution, and in our case, hairspray.
