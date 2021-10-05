Viewers Choice Awards
Do Try This At Home: How to make a cloud in a jar!

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On this week’s Do Try This At Home, we’ll show you how to make your own cloud in a jar and explain the science behind it!

MATERIALS:

● Jar with a lid

● Ice

● Hairspray or matches

● Hot water

PROCEDURE:

● Fill the jar up about ⅓ full with the hot water

● Put in a spritz of hairspray

● Put the lid on the top of the jar upside down and place the ice in the lid

● The clouds should begin to form in the jar

● You can then remove the lid and release the cloud

EXPLANATION:

● Some of the hot water will evaporate and form water vapor

● As it rises and reaches the cold air around the ice, it will condense. It can only condense into a cloud if it has something to hold onto such as dust particles or pollution, and in our case, hairspray.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

